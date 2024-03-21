BJP candidate lays stress on women’s empowerment

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 20

Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, rallied women party workers, emphasising their pivotal role in India’s journey towards development and empowerment. Addressing BJP Mahila Morcha activists at Ashok Vihar Phase 2, Khandelwal urged for heightened participation of ‘Nari Shakti’ in shaping the nation’s future.

“We must harness the power of Nari Shakti to accelerate India’s development trajectory,” Khandelwal asserted, underlining the significance of initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi Scheme in empowering women nationwide.

Expressing admiration for the resilience of women, Khandelwal lauded their commitment to nation-building. “NaMo Drone Didis are champions of innovation and self-reliance,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the significance of financial literacy in today’s digital era, Khandelwal stressed the importance of equipping women with knowledge and skills for managing personal finances. He underscored the government’s commitment to empowering women through various initiatives in education, entrepreneurship and technology.

Khandelwal said, “Mere sloganeering won’t suffice; we must accelerate awareness drives to empower women through government schemes.”

