BJP claims AAP leader assaulted its candidate during TV debate

PTI

New Delhi, November 19

The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that its candidate from the Mayur Vihar ward and his son were assaulted by AAP nominee and his supporters during a TV debate on the municipal elections.

An immediate reaction was not available from the AAP on the issue.

A senior Delhi Police officer said a complaint has been received from BJP leaders and it was being looked into.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections will take place on December 4.