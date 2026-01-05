DT
Home / Delhi / BJP condemns AAP’s remarks against Sood

BJP condemns AAP’s remarks against Sood

Kejriwal’s party launches ‘BJP Ki Chhoti Soch’ campaign

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:13 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi wing on Saturday strongly condemned the personal remarks allegedly made by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Education Minister Ashish Sood and accused AAP of spreading misinformation and indulging in personal attacks after their claims were exposed.

“The people of Delhi are shocked to see the repeatedly changing colours of leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party,” said Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. “AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, initially alleged that the Education Department had issued a circular assigning teachers the duty of counting dogs. When the Education Minister and I made the department’s circular public and exposed the lies of AAP, the party’s leaders shifted to making personal remarks against him.”

“The people of Delhi and the BJP condemn the personal remarks being made by AAP leaders against Minister Sood and challenge them to either produce any circular in which teachers have been assigned duty to count dogs, or else apologise to Ashish Sood,” he added.

The party president claimed, “The new AAP initially gave tickets to some new people, but in its 10 years in power, it not only inducted leaders from every other party and gave them tickets, but it also surpassed parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and RJD in corruption.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also addressed the issue. He said that Minister Sood comes from a simple family of teachers, has received ordinary education, lives in the middle-class locality of Janakpuri and represents residents of the area as well as nearly 25 unauthorised colonies.

Another BJP spokesperson said, “I have had a 20-year association with Ashish Sood, and he spoke about the petty mindset of AAP leaders, which the defeated and frustrated AAP leaders have twisted into a victim narrative by misrepresenting his words ‘small people, small colony’.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched the ‘BJP Ki Chhoti Soch’ campaign after BJP Education Minister Ashish Sood made remarks mocking the financial background of AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar. As part of the social media campaign, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Sanjeev Jha and several party leaders strongly targeted Ashish Sood and the BJP. The campaign also received strong support from the people of Delhi.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, sharing several campaign videos on social media platform ‘X’, hit back at Minister Ashish Sood and said, “Ashish Sood, we are not ‘chote log’ (small people). We may be poor in terms of money, but we are rich at heart.” He said the minister’s remark that “people from small localities roam around as big national spokespersons” clearly exposes the BJP’s real mindset.

