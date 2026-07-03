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Home / Delhi / BJP condemns Pak gurdwara demolition, slams AAP over ‘silence’

BJP condemns Pak gurdwara demolition, slams AAP over ‘silence’

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:11 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Delhi BJP on Thursday condemned the demolition of the historic Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Farukhabad, Pakistan, and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of remaining “silent” over the incident.

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Addressing the media, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra described the demolition of the 125-year-old gurdwara as “highly condemnable”. He alleged that attacks on Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and their places of worship had become a recurring pattern in Pakistan. He claimed that while the Narendra Modi-led Central Government had worked to instil a sense of security among minority communities in India, the Pakistan Government had failed to protect its minorities and their religious places.

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Targeting the Punjab Government, Malhotra alleged that the silence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the demolition reflected their “disregard for Sikh values and traditions”. He also referred to allegations against Mann regarding violations of Sikh religious traditions.

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Chairman of the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board Arvinder Singh Lovely also condemned the demolition. He accused Pakistan of failing to protect minorities despite portraying itself globally as a defender of minority rights. Lovely alleged that the demolition violated UNESCO norms on the protection of heritage religious sites that are more than 100 years old. He also welcomed the Centre’s response, saying the Modi Government had taken prompt cognisance of the matter and urged Pakistan to reconstruct the demolished gurdwara.

The BJP leaders said the incident formed part of a continuing pattern of attacks on minority places of worship in Pakistan and called for accountability as well as the restoration of the historic shrine.

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