BJP, Cong spar over shifting protests from Jantar Mantar

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said the decision was taken in the interest of residents, arguing that protests at Jantar Mantar over the past 33 years had increasingly disrupted daily life in the Capital. He said the police had designated three alternative venues for demonstrations: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara.

Advertisement

Malhotra criticised the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for opposing the decision, accusing both parties of restricting protests when they were in power.

Advertisement

He cited the removal of Boat Club near India Gate as a protest venue in the 1990s, alleging that Congress governments had used force against various movements before protests were shifted to Jantar Mantar. He also accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of restricting protests near his residence in 2016 and criticised the Punjab Government’s handling of demonstrations.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav, meanwhile, termed the decision to shift protests to locations farther from Parliament and Central Government offices an attempt to suppress public dissent.

Advertisement

Yadav alleged that the move followed a large turnout at recent protests organised by the Congress and INDIA bloc parties demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He recalled that protests were shifted from Boat Club to Jantar Mantar around 1993 following a massive farmers’ demonstration led by Mahendra Singh Tikait in 1988, which reportedly drew around five lakh farmers and caused significant traffic and security challenges.

Yadav said the then Congress government, led by Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, had shifted demonstrations to Jantar Mantar to keep them within reach of the seat of power. The venue subsequently became a prominent site for protests by various groups.

He argued that moving demonstrations to Ramlila Ground, Burari and Shahdara would distance protesters from the authorities they sought to address. He cited Washington’s White House as an example of a prominent government location near which public demonstrations are held.