 BJP conspired to arrest CM: Sanjay Singh : The Tribune India

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the top leadership of the BJP of conspiring to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the top leadership of the BJP of conspiring to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

‘Big BJP leaders involved in liquor scam’

The liquor scam has been done by the BJP as it is cleared from the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which confirmed the money trail through electoral bonds. Big leaders of the BJP are involved in the liquor scam. — Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP

Addressing his first press conference after coming out of the jail, he said, “The liquor scam has been done by the BJP as it is cleared from the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which confirmed the money trail through electoral bonds. Big leaders of the BJP are involved in the liquor scam.”

The Rajya Sabha MP said, “Magunta Reddy gave three statements and his son Raghav Magunta gave seven statements. However, Raghav Magunta was forced to give statement against Arvind Kejriwal. But before that, he did not give any statement against Arvind Kejriwal.”

Sanjay Singh said Raghav Magunta’s six statements have not been submitted to the court and similarly, Magunta Reddy’s two statements do appear “not reliable on documents”.

“Later, after mounting pressure on the father and the son, the ED managed to get their testimony against Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Explaining the “nexus” between Magunta Reddy and the BJP, the Rajya Sabha MP showed some photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Magunta Reddy clasping each other.

“What is this relationship with the Prime Minister? Not only this, but he (Magunta Reddy) is also contesting the elections on the ticket of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance, and seeking votes from the public with the photograph of India’s Prime Minister,” he said.

“The house of liquor trader Sarath Reddy, whom the BJP calls liquor scamster, was raided on November 9, 2022. After the raid, he was asked by the ED about Arvind Kejriwal. He told the ED that he doesn’t know Arvind Kejriwal and he never met him. He was arrested on November 10 and remained behind bars till April 25, 2023,” he added.

“During his stay in jail for over five months, Sarath Reddy was repeatedly asked to testify against Arvind Kejriwal, but he did not give any statement. However, after staying in jail for nearly six months, he buckled under the ED’s pressure and on April 25, he testified against Arvind Kejriwal,” Sanjay Singh said.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP said, “The actual scam, the BJP’s liquor scam, began after the ED investigation started in the matter. And the first installment of Rs 5 crore reached the BJP on November 15, 2022, and in total, Rs 55-crore bribe (through electoral bonds) was received by the BJP from Sarath Reddy, who was called the kingpin in the liquor scam.”

“Arvind Kejriwal, who is running the best government in the world, has been arrested under a conspiracy. All these statements (in the liquor scam) prove that it is a conspiracy,” he concluded.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

