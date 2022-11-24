BJP deceived Delhi sanitation workers: AAP

PTI

New Delhi, November 23

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Wednesday that there was a backlog in disbursement of salaries to sanitation workers by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

It accused the BJP of deceiving them during their 15-year tenure in the civic body. Listing out the sanitation workers’ problems. including lack of respect and danger to their lives, the AAP urged them to vote for it so that their demands can be looked into and they could lead a better life.

AAP legislator Durgesh Pathak said the BJP had control of the MCD for the past 15 years and if there was anyone who were cheated the most in this time span, then it was the sanitation workers.

There are over 25,000 sanitation workers under MCD, he said.