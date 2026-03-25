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Home / Delhi / BJP deceiving people of Delhi, says AAP

BJP deceiving people of Delhi, says AAP

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:19 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Atishi said, “The BJP is deceiving the people of Delhi and committing ‘farziwada’ (fraud) against them. A year ago, a fake budget of Rs 1 lakh crore was presented in this very Assembly. From that fake budget, the BJP and the government, led by Rekha Gupta, could not even provide a single ladder to the fire department for the people of Delhi.”

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Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The BJP’s farziwada govt has once again presented imaginary, hollow budget. Last year too, the Rekha Gupta govt presented Rs 1 lakh crore budget but gave no account of how money was spent. BJP Govt removed thousands from jobs, stopped pensions, and cancelled ration cards; so where did this Rs 1 lakh crore go? Arvind Kejriwal delivered free electricity and water, built hundreds of mohalla clinics, schools and hospitals with Rs 75,000 crore budget.”

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