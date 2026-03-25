BJP deceiving people of Delhi, says AAP

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Atishi said, “The BJP is deceiving the people of Delhi and committing ‘farziwada’ (fraud) against them. A year ago, a fake budget of Rs 1 lakh crore was presented in this very Assembly. From that fake budget, the BJP and the government, led by Rekha Gupta, could not even provide a single ladder to the fire department for the people of Delhi.”

Advertisement

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The BJP’s farziwada govt has once again presented imaginary, hollow budget. Last year too, the Rekha Gupta govt presented Rs 1 lakh crore budget but gave no account of how money was spent. BJP Govt removed thousands from jobs, stopped pensions, and cancelled ration cards; so where did this Rs 1 lakh crore go? Arvind Kejriwal delivered free electricity and water, built hundreds of mohalla clinics, schools and hospitals with Rs 75,000 crore budget.”

Advertisement