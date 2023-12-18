BJP delegation barred by police from meeting CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by party president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, had reportedly sought a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister to discuss agricultural land compensation schemes and rural development. The party claimed that it had sought the meeting to address the grievances of farmers in Ochandi and surrounding villages.

However, the delegation was met with resistance from the police force deployed by the Chief Minister’s camp office, preventing them from reaching their destination.

Tensions have risen among farmers due to the proposed acquisition of agricultural land in Ochandi, prompting a demand for a revised compensation policy.

The BJP said its delegation intended to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister, but the police intervention at the behest of the CM’s office thwarted their peaceful attempt.

The BJP has alleged that the CM’s residence staff not only declined to accept the memorandum related to the rural areas of Delhi but also exhibited reluctance to engage with the delegation.

The BJP leaders expressed disappointment over the lack of dialogue and accused the Chief Minister of displaying an authoritarian attitude.

Sachdeva emphasised the peaceful intent of the delegation and called for the formulation and implementation of a farmer-friendly agricultural land compensation scheme to address the dissatisfaction among farmers in the region.

Bidhuri, expressing his displeasure at the Chief Minister’s refusal to meet the delegation, announced plans to raise the demand for the compensation policy of Ochandi farmers in the upcoming Assembly session.

He criticised the Kejriwal government for neglecting the development and needs of Delhi’s rural areas.

