 BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments : The Tribune India

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

In a letter to Saxena, the BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma demanded Maliwal’s removal from her position

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

BJP MP Parvesh Verma. Pic credit- Facebook



PTI

New Delhi, December 9

The BJP on Friday demanded that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena remove Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal after a court ordered framing of charges against her in connection with appointments to the panel.

A city court on Thursday ordered framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal and others for “prima facie” abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers to different posts in the women’s rights body.

In a letter to Saxena, the BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma demanded Maliwal’s removal from her position.

“I request you to take immediate action against Swati Maliwal for her unconstitutional action and remove her from the position of Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson,” Verma said.

In an “alleged plot”, Maliwal and others appointed AAP workers to various positions in the women’s panel without following the proper procedures, Verma said.

Adesh Gupta, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, alleged in a tweet that the AAP seemed not to “miss any chance” of corruption.

BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged a “scam” in the appointments and demanded that Saxena dissolve the panel.

The court has ordered framing of charges against the accused under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Branch on a complaint by former BJP leader and Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Shukla Singh.

According to the prosecution, the accused, in conspiracy with each other, abused their official positions and obtained pecuniary advantages for AAP workers who were appointed to different posts in the women’s panel without following due process.

The appointments were made in contravention of procedures, rules, regulations, without even advertisement for the posts in violation of General Finance Rules and other guidelines, it said.

The prosecution claimed that a total of 90 appointments were made in the women’s panel between August 6, 2015, and August 1, 2016. Of these, 71 people were appointed on a contractual basis and 16 for the ‘Dial 181’ distress helpline.

No record of appointment of the remaining three appointees could be found, it said.

#BJP #VK Saxena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

2
Nation

IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series 'Khakee' booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

3
Himachal

Himachal Assembly poll results: Who won from where; see full list of successful candidates

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh

5
Brand Connect

Alpine Ice Hack Reviews: Alpilean Pills for Real Weight Loss Results or Obvious Hoax?

6
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

7
Punjab

3 police protectees killed in Punjab in a month

8
Punjab

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Vicky Middukhera’s brother gives phone, documents to police

10
Himachal

Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla on Friday

Congress observers meet Himachal governor ahead of MLAs' meeting to pick CM

The MLAs are expected to pass a resolution authorising the p...

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh

Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bil...

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...

Punjab to further strengthen single window system for facilitating investors, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Was interacting with the delegates at the fifth meeting of t...


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody in Amritsar

Online booking for Attari ceremony from January 1

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on Patiala ki Rao rivulet mess

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing

Sikhs have lost faith in BJP: DSGMC ex-chief

Olympian Sushil’s 2 aides arrested in murder case

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

Help end water crisis: Balbir Singh Seechewal

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Punjab's inter-university youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat