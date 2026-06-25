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Home / Delhi / BJP demands Punjab CM Mann's resignation over controversial video row

BJP demands Punjab CM Mann's resignation over controversial video row

Delhi BJP chief questions Punjab govt’s reliance on private lab report, alleges bid to mislead public

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Trans Yamuna Development Board chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely, address a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ANI photo
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that he had disrespected Sikh maryada and later attempted to mislead the Sikh community and the public through a questionable forensic report on a controversial video.

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Addressing a press conference along with Yamuna Vikas Board chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday, Malhotra questioned why the Punjab government had relied on a private laboratory to examine a controversial video when, according to him, Sri Akal Takht had already got the video examined through government laboratories.

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Malhotra claimed that a video which surfaced a few months ago allegedly showed Mann violating Sikh religious norms. He said the matter was taken up by Sri Akal Takht, which got the video examined and subsequently held the Punjab Chief Minister responsible.

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The BJP leader further alleged that while the Punjab government dismissed the findings and claimed the video was fake, recent developments had cast doubt on the credibility of a private laboratory report that reportedly cleared Mann.

Referring to media reports, Malhotra claimed that the owner of the laboratory had alleged that the report was prepared under pressure from Punjab Police officials and after being offered financial inducements.

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“The question arises that when Sri Akal Takht Sahib got the video examined through a government laboratory, why did the Punjab government conduct an investigation through a private laboratory?” Malhotra said, adding that the Punjabi community across the country now wanted Mann to step down as Chief Minister.

Arvinder Singh Lovely said the controversy was not merely a political issue but one linked to the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. He said many prominent political leaders and public officials had appeared before the Akal Takht in the past and alleged that attempts were now being made to challenge its authority.

Lovely also criticised Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal for remaining silent on the issue and alleged that the Punjab government had misused official machinery to protect the Chief Minister.

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