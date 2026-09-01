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Home / Delhi / Delhi: BJP denies AAP’s allegations over ‘bicycle scam’

Delhi: BJP denies AAP’s allegations over ‘bicycle scam’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The BJP on Monday rejected the AAP’s allegations regarding the procurement of bicycles under the Delhi Government’s ‘Vidya Vahini Yojana’, claiming the purchase was carried out through a transparent tender process on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

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Addressing a press conference, government chief spokesperson Abhay Verma said bicycles were being provided to Class IX girl students to facilitate their commute to school and support their education. Verma said the procurement was conducted through an open tender, with the work order subsequently awarded to the L-1 bidder. He claimed no participant in the tender process had raised an objection during the stipulated period.

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Responding to allegations based on a complaint, Verma said the complainant had neither participated in the tender nor attempted to participate in it. He alleged that the issue was being given a political colour after distribution of the bicycles began.

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