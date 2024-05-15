BJP didn’t keep its promise of 2 cr jobs: Congress

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 14

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj accused the BJP of inaction on the issue of unemployment in the national capital.

Bhardwaj, who is the chairman of the communications department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said the youth in Delhi are struggling due to unemployment and the incumbent government at the Centre has failed to address the issue and fulfil its promise.

“India’s youth is feeling disappointed due to unemployment and shattered dreams. The BJP government has failed to provide the promised 2 crore jobs per year over the past decade,” he said.

He said, “The Congress is committed to providing justice to the youth. Our manifesto promises Rs 1 lakh as apprenticeship to the unemployed youth for skill training. Besides, our manifesto gives assurance to fill 30 lakh job vacancies in Central Government departments and create a start-up fund of Rs 5,000 crore.”

“At present, Delhi has the highest unemployment rate in the country, with 44 per cent of the youth in the 20-24 age group without jobs. It is the worst scenario we have seen in the past 45 years,” he added.

Talking about the issue of vacancies in government departments, he said, “Over 13,525 posts are vacant in the Delhi Police and more than 40,000 posts are vacant in various departments of the Delhi Government. Filling these positions can provide much-needed relief to the unemployed youth.”

Bhardwaj said, “The wrong implementation of the GST has forced small traders, businessmen and medium industries to shut their businesses, which has exacerbated the unemployment crisis.”

He appealed to the people of Delhi to effect a change in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “This election gives an opportunity to end the suffering of our people. Let’s bring the Congress and the INDIA bloc to power for the bright future of everyone.”

