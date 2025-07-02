BJP eroding Gandhian ideals: Delhi Cong chief

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Tuesday announced that the theme of the upcoming monthly block-level meetings, scheduled for Wednesday, will be “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan”. He said the initiative aimed to highlight how the ruling BJP government was allegedly subverting the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and the Constitution to push its own narrow political agenda. Addressing party workers, Yadav accused the BJP of systematically eroding Gandhian ideals of freedom of expression and equality, while also undermining Dr Ambedkar’s vision for the upliftment of Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities.

Advertisement

He said Dr Ambedkar’s legacy — rooted in social movements, political activism and constitutional safeguards — was being weakened by a party that had no contribution to India’s freedom struggle or post-Independence nation-building.

He alleged that the BJP was misusing constitutional institutions to promote its partisan interests and polarise society, stalling India’s progress and development.