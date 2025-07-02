DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / BJP eroding Gandhian ideals: Delhi Cong chief

BJP eroding Gandhian ideals: Delhi Cong chief

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:49 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Tuesday announced that the theme of the upcoming monthly block-level meetings, scheduled for Wednesday, will be “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan”. He said the initiative aimed to highlight how the ruling BJP government was allegedly subverting the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and the Constitution to push its own narrow political agenda. Addressing party workers, Yadav accused the BJP of systematically eroding Gandhian ideals of freedom of expression and equality, while also undermining Dr Ambedkar’s vision for the upliftment of Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities.

Advertisement

He said Dr Ambedkar’s legacy — rooted in social movements, political activism and constitutional safeguards — was being weakened by a party that had no contribution to India’s freedom struggle or post-Independence nation-building.

He alleged that the BJP was misusing constitutional institutions to promote its partisan interests and polarise society, stalling India’s progress and development.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts