 BJP ex-MLA’s daughter detained near Bangla Sahib

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It reached a park near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday, where Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former BJP's MLA Vikram Singh from Uttar Pradesh, says she was detained while sitting.

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“Detained near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park. currently being held in Keshav Puram police station,” Singh posted on X on Saturday.

Her detention is significant not merely because of her political lineage, but because of where and how she says it happened. The CJP protest was planned at Jantar Mantar, while Singh says she was picked up away from the designated venue. Her detention, therefore, resonates with what the Delhi Police called preventive policing strategy adopted across the Capital and the legal threshold being applied to people suspected of heading towards a protest.

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Later she said on X, "We were finally freed from Keshav Puram police station at 5:30 pm. Witnessed officers protecting a man (not in uniform) - who’d been recording detainees without consent for hours - assaulting one young female detainee inside the police station. Delhi police murdabad."

The scale of the operation was unusually large and unprecedented in New Delhi. More than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed, with barricades and spike strips placed at several locations as the authorities sought to prevent a repeat of earlier mobilisation. The police have cited public safety, crowd management and the limited capacity of Jantar Mantar as reasons for the restrictions.

Singh is the daughter of a former BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh, yet she had previously supported the CJP-led student protests over the alleged examination paper leaks. She has now found herself on the detainee list during the same movement's latest confrontation with the authorities.