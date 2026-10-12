DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi /  BJP ex-MLA’s daughter detained near Bangla Sahib

 BJP ex-MLA’s daughter detained near Bangla Sahib

CJP crackdown: Police action stretches into wider Delhi as Yashaswinee says she was picked up while sitting in park

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police crackdown ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar did not remain confined to Jantar Mantar.
Advertisement

It reached a park near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday, where Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former BJP's MLA Vikram Singh from Uttar Pradesh, says she was detained while sitting.

Advertisement

“Detained near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park. currently being held in Keshav Puram police station,” Singh posted on X on Saturday.

Her detention is significant not merely because of her political lineage, but because of where and how she says it happened. The CJP protest was planned at Jantar Mantar, while Singh says she was picked up away from the designated venue. Her detention, therefore, resonates with what the Delhi Police called preventive policing strategy adopted across the Capital and the legal threshold being applied to people suspected of heading towards a protest.

Advertisement

Later she said on X, "We were finally freed from Keshav Puram police station at 5:30 pm. Witnessed officers protecting a man (not in uniform) - who’d been recording detainees without consent for hours - assaulting one young female detainee inside the police station. Delhi police murdabad."

The scale of the operation was unusually large and unprecedented in New Delhi. More than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed, with barricades and spike strips placed at several locations as the authorities sought to prevent a repeat of earlier mobilisation. The police have cited public safety, crowd management and the limited capacity of Jantar Mantar as reasons for the restrictions.

Singh is the daughter of a former BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh, yet she had previously supported the CJP-led student protests over the alleged examination paper leaks. She has now found herself on the detainee list during the same movement's latest confrontation with the authorities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts