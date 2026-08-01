BJP ex-spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla mocks Congress on 'dictator' charge against PM Modi

BJP’s ex-national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress and its leaders, using Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s message forgiving youth protestors accused of making abusive remarks against him; to mock repeated allegations that the Prime Minister is a “dictator.”

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Referring to the PM’s remarks, Poonawalla said he was “completely disappointed” with Modi in a sarcastic swipe aimed at the Congress.

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“It has been 12 years, and he has been a failure. He does not even know how to become a proper dictator,” Poonawalla said, adding, that instead of behaving like an authoritarian leader, Modi had appealed to society, the police and others to forgive the children for their actions.

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Poonawalla then turned his criticism towards the senior Congress leadership, claiming that Rahul Gandhi should instead teach Modi “what a real dictatorship and a real Emergency look like.”

He cited what he described as the Congress’ record during the Emergency under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, alleging that political opponents were jailed, Parliament was silenced and freedom of speech was curtailed. He also referred to historical protests, including the Assam Students’ Movement, the Nav Nirman movement and the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement, alleging that protesters had faced arrests and police action under Congress governments.

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He further alleged that recent legal action against social media users and protesters in Congress-ruled states reflected authoritarian tendencies, contrasting them with Modi’s appeal for forgiveness in the present case.

He then turned his criticism towards the Congress, claiming its own political legacy and the actions of governments led by the party were more reflective of authoritarianism.

“Rahul Gandhi, a descendant of Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, should teach Mr Modi what a real dictatorship and a real Emergency look like. In Kerala, cases were reportedly registered against three Instagram users for insulting Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, your governments withdrew cases against protesters from the Cockroach Party, while in Kerala, cases were allegedly filed against around 5,000 people. In Karnataka, people have faced cases over displaying posters, and even a rap artist has faced legal action,” he said.

Invoking the Congress’ history, Poonawalla alleged that the party had repeatedly suppressed dissent during its years in power.

“Look at the history as well. Who first curbed freedom of speech? Jawaharlal Nehru. Who imposed the Emergency? Indira Gandhi. Who silenced Parliament and jailed political opponents? Indira Gandhi. When saints and seers came out to protest, who had them fired upon? Indira Gandhi. During the Assam Students’ Movement under a Congress government, thousands of people allegedly lost their lives. During the Nav Nirman student movement, many people were jailed and many were allegedly killed,” he said.

Poonawalla also referred to the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare, contrasting it with the PM’s recent appeal for forgiveness.

“We also saw what happened during the Anna Hazare movement in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Around 1,300 to 1,500 people were jailed. Anna Hazare himself was imprisoned, and Ramdev was allegedly assaulted. Yet today, when children abuse people, the response is simply that “children make mistakes” and they should be forgiven,” he said.

Continuing his attack, Poonawalla alleged that Congress leaders were themselves displaying authoritarian tendencies.

“At the same time, Rahul Gandhi is, according to this argument, behaving like a real dictator by having cases registered over Instagram posts. During the HCU protests, Revanth Reddy allegedly said he would strip protesters naked and beat them. Engineering students were also allegedly abused,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Poonawalla continued the satirical theme, saying, “PM Modi, it has been 12 years, and you still have not managed to become a dictator. The expectations that many left liberals had have been completely shattered. You have failed. I’m so sorry.”

Poonawalla’s video, taking jibe at Congress, came later in the day after a controversy erupted over a 15-year-old girl from Noida -- against whom a Zero FIR was registered -- over alleged objectionable remarks targeting Modi during a CJP protest on July 23.

The girl later released a video apologising for her remarks, saying she had been influenced by others at the demonstration and expressing regret.

“I am only 15-years-old. This will be my first and last mistake,” she said.

Later in the night, Prime Minister Modi addressed the controversy in a video message, referring to the children who had abused him at Jantar Mantar as “gumrah” (misguided). He said that while they had used abusive language against him and even his late mother, children often make mistakes and it was society’s responsibility to guide them back onto the right path. He added that he forgave them.

The Congress had not responded to Poonawalla’s remarks at the time of filing this report.