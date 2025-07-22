BJP failed to fulfil promise to clean Yamuna in 90 days, says AAP MLA

Citing a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha on Monday launched an attack on the Delhi Government, claiming that it had failed to fulfil the promise of cleaning up the Yamuna in 90 days. Pollution levels in the holy river had gone up, Jha claimed.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Jha alleged that, despite the BJP being in power at the Centre, and in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the condition of the river had not improved.

He demanded that the Rekha Gupta-led government release a detailed progress report on the Yamuna clean-up drive in the public domain.

Advertisement

“Immediately after forming the government in Delhi, BJP leaders, including the L-G and the CM, rushed to the banks of the Yamuna for photo-ops. Countless social media reels were made, and loud proclamations were made that the river would be cleaned up in one-three months,” the AAP MLA said.

He claimed that the DPCC had collected samples from several locations along the Yamuna on July 1, and a detailed report was released on July 18, which found that pollution levels in the Yamuna had worsened drastically.

Advertisement

“Areas where water was previously clean have now shown a significant decline in quality. From Palla to Wazirabad — a 22-km stretch — biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and fecal coliform (FC) levels have surged two-three times,” he added. “In my own Burari constituency, the Yamuna used to flow clean. But two months ago, all the fish died due to the rise in pollution. This is irrefutable evidence of environmental degradation under the BJP’s regime.”