BJP failed to keep city clean, claims Manish Sisodia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia on Wednesday held roadshows at Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Patparganj to campaign for his party’s candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, which will be held on December 4.

Raising the issue of alleged corruption in the MCD, Sisodia said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would end the practice if AAP came to power in the municipal body. He said AAP was heading for a convincing victory in the elections.

During the campaign, he added that in case the BJP candidate were elected, they would spend their tenure fighting with Kejriwal. On the other hand, AAP candidates would ensure development.

Lashing out at the BJP, he said the party failed to keep Delhi clean, which was a core responsibility of the MCD.

“City residents hope to start their day on a positive note but instead they step out of their house and see piles of garbage,” Sisodia said.

BJP never considered garbage management as their duty in the past five years, Sisodia said, adding that the party’s main agenda was to extort money from the public.

He alleged that BJP had only looted the public of Delhi in the past 15 years.