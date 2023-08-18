BJP failed to protect women in strife-torn NE state: Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the BJP saying that the party was busy campaigning in other states while “Manipur is burning”.

Addressing a Mahila Congress event at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, Kharge urged party women leaders to work hard and oust the BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Accusing the BJP of failing to give protection to women in Manipur, Kharge said women in the strife-torn state were subjected to the worst kind of violence, including murder and rape. “If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can’t Prime Minister Modi go there,” Kharge asked.

Kharge said Modi remained silent on the atrocities in Manipur. He addressed Parliament on the issue only after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the government, he said.

Taking a dig at Modi’s Independence Day speech, Kharge said, “On August 15, Modi ji said he would hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort in 2024 as well. I think he will definitely hoist the Tricolor, but at his home, not the Red Fort.”

