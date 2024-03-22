BJP flays AAP for ‘protecting sexual predator’ in college

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 21
At a joint press conference held on Thursday, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and former MLA Vijender Gupta criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allegedly shielding a sexual predator within a prestigious educational institution of Delhi.
Addressing the allegations of sexual harassment involving Dr Salim Sheikh, a medical professor, Sachdeva expressed dismay at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s silence, labelling it as a part of his political appeasement policy.
He lambasted the selective outrage exhibited by AAP and urged the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi to promptly address the matter by taking decisive action against the accused.
Drawing parallels with the Sandeshkhali incident, BJP leaders asserted that the sexual harassment case represented yet another instance of neglect during Kejriwal’s tenure.
“It is shameful that even after two months of the incident, Delhi’s Health Minister and Chief Minister have not recommended the suspension of the accused and his protectors in writing,” remarked Sachdeva. He added that the Delhi BJP would soon hold protests against this.
Highlighting the timeline of the events, Gupta emphasised that the incident, which reportedly occurred on January 31, was promptly brought to the attention of Dr Ishwar Singh, the college principal. However, despite the urgency of the matter, necessary action has been conspicuously delayed, he added.
