BJP flays AAP governance

New Delhi, March 8
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised AAP’s campaign slogans and governance in Delhi.
Poonawalla claimed that AAP’s campaign slogan, ‘Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal’, received backlash from the residents of Delhi.
He quoted citizens saying, “Dilli ko kar ke behaal, banakar Manish Sisodia ko malamaal, kidhar bhagte ho Kejriwal.” He said this indicated widespread dissatisfaction with AAP since 2014. Ridiculing Kejriwal’s slogan, Sachdeva said Delhi deteriorated due to Kejriwal’s nine years of plunder and corruption.
Poonawalla said AAP possibly received fewer votes than NOTA. He further highlighted the forfeiture of security deposits on 204 contested seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sachdeva also expressed astonishment at the AAP’s inability to contest elections on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi, despite holding power in the state. He criticised AAP for forming an alliance with the Congress party, which they had previously ousted for corruption.
