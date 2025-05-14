BJP Govt at Centre gave in to US pressure on Pakistan issue: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a sharp political offensive against the Modi Government at the Centre, accusing it of capitulating to foreign pressure by agreeing to a ceasefire with Pakistan without avenging the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Senior party leaders alleged that the decision was taken unilaterally, without consulting the Opposition or addressing the nation’s sentiments.

Addressing a digital press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi raised serious concerns over the timing and manner of the ceasefire announcement. “On May 7, when the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, the whole country stood behind the armed forces. The Indian armed forces proved their strength by striking terror camps in Pakistan. But on May 10, US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire via social media. Half an hour later, India confirmed it quietly. Why didn’t India take the lead in informing the nation,” she questioned.

Calling it a matter of national honour, Atishi demanded to know if the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack had been brought to justice. “Did we get justice for the sindoor of our daughters, or was trade with America considered more valuable,” she asked, suggesting that the Modi government yielded under the threat of economic consequences from the United States.

Advertisement

AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj also launched a scathing attack, alleging that the ceasefire was a betrayal of the sacrifices made by the armed forces. He argued that the BJP had long promised to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), but when the opportunity arose, the party “backed down”.

Referring to BJP’s earlier rhetoric, Bharadwaj recalled Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements in Parliament, where he said PoK could have been a part of India had the ceasefire in 1947 been delayed by three days. “Now that the Army was in a position to take PoK, why didn’t the Modi government act,” he asked.

Advertisement

He added that even BJP workers were disillusioned by the sudden announcement of peace. “The worker who once marched across streets with saffron flags, campaigning for the return of PoK, is now sitting at home disheartened. Today, the BJP is instructing them to conduct Tiranga Yatras just to maintain appearances,” Bharadwaj said.

The AAP also alleged that the Indian military was in control of the situation, having successfully neutralised Pakistani drones and missiles during the conflict. “The Indian Army and Air Force displayed unmatched valour, shaking Pakistan to its core. Then why did the Prime Minister step back,” asked Bharadwaj, hinting at possible back-channel diplomacy influenced by Washington.

Adding to the criticism, senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly address the nation and answer why the ceasefire was not announced by the Indian government or military, and why Pakistan has not yet handed over the attackers responsible for the April 22 strike.

The AAP leaders insisted that the government clarify whether the promise to reclaim PoK was merely political posturing. “When the time came to act, the government retreated. The nation deserves answers,” said Atishi.