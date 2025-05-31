BJP govt completes 100 days in Capital

The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marked 100 days in office on Friday with the ruling party presenting this period as a foundation for long-term reform, particularly in the education sector, while the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused it of betrayal, rollback of welfare schemes and unkempt promises.

The Rekha Gupta-led administration has focused its messaging around a renewed emphasis on school education.

At a ceremony felicitating CBSE toppers, the Chief Minister, herself an alumna of a Delhi government school, highlighted the government’s commitment to turning public schools into national models. She announced that 75 new CM Shri Schools would be opened this year, equipped with digital classrooms, modern libraries and infrastructure designed to match private institutions.

Gupta described education as the “topmost priority” and positioned her government as one aiming to make government schools the first choice of Delhi parents.

Apart from education, officials said environmental efforts had been directed towards cleaning the Yamuna through sewage treatment projects and implementing a mega pollution action plan to improve air and water quality in the Capital.

As the BJP celebrated what it called a transformative beginning, the opposition AAP framed the same period as one of decline and betrayal.

While the ruling party showcased ambitious goals and symbolic milestones in education, AAP argued that the government has failed to act on basic promises affecting the livelihoods and well-being of ordinary citizens.

The opposition accused the BJP of shutting down several popular schemes launched by the previous Kejriwal government, including the Farishta Yojana, which had enabled free emergency treatment at private hospitals, and the Daak Yojana, which facilitated free diagnostic services.

The AAP also questioned the government on its unfulfilled promises. Monthly Rs 2,500 aid for women, announced on March 8, is yet to materialise, with no clear timeline provided. Similarly, the BJP’s commitment to regularise and reappoint over 10,000 bus marshals remains unmet, despite assurances that it would be completed within 60 days. Another flashpoint has been the issue of housing for slum dwellers.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that while the BJP had promised “jhuggi ke badle makaan” (a house in place of a slum), residents were instead being served demolition notices without any alternate housing arrangements.

He said the same areas where BJP leaders once held night stays before the election were now witnessing bulldozers without rehabilitation plans. Healthcare was another area where AAP claims the BJP has failed.