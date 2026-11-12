BJP has failed to tackle Delhi’s pollution crisis: Congress chief

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of failing to control air pollution, alleging that its inaction had turned the national capital into a “gas chamber” and put residents’ lives at risk.

During a visit to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) to assess arrangements for patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, Yadav claimed that hospitals were witnessing a rush of patients following Diwali, with several facilities facing shortages of beds and medicines.

He alleged that every third person in the Capital, including visitors, was suffering from respiratory ailments and claimed that many patients were unable to secure admission due to a shortage of beds.

Wearing a pollution mask outside the hospital, Yadav said the fate of Delhiites was now in the hands of God, as only strong winds and rainfall could bring down pollution levels. He also interacted with hospital authorities and urged them to ensure prompt treatment and admission for patients.

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Yadav alleged that the Rekha Gupta-led government had failed to take effective measures despite pollution levels beginning to rise sharply even before Diwali. He claimed that the AQI had reached 1,700-2,000 after the festival, posing a serious risk to public health.

Targeting both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress leader said successive governments had failed to address vehicular emissions and strengthen public transport infrastructure.

He claimed that the Congress government had expanded Delhi’s green cover, introduced CNG buses and strengthened public transport to tackle pollution. However, he alleged that neither the previous AAP government nor the present BJP government had taken adequate steps to sustain these efforts.

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Yadav also criticised the AAP for failing to bring down pollution levels despite being in power in both Delhi and Punjab, accusing the two parties of indulging in a blame game rather than addressing the crisis.