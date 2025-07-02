BJP has no clue how to govern, says AAP leader

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s BJP-led Delhi government, calling its latest measures — seizing old vehicles at petrol pumps and conducting artificial rain during the monsoon — a recipe for chaos and proof of “gram panchayat-level” governance.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj mocked the BJP’s handling of the Capital’s pollution and infrastructure challenges. “This isn’t governance, this is Phulera Panchayat-style administration,” Bharadwaj said.

Under the new policy, which came into effect on July 1, the Delhi Government has banned fuel for 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles, deploying AI cameras at petrol stations to check violators. Bharadwaj warned this move would spark altercations at fuel pumps between pump staff and vehicle owners.

Advertisement

“Even the Petrol Pump Owners’ Association has called this policy impractical. The BJP has no clue how to govern,” he said.

Bharadwaj also ridiculed the decision to test artificial rainfall at the time when Delhi is already receiving monsoon showers. “Who comes up with a plan for artificial rain in the middle of monsoon? Even a village panchayat wouldn’t approve such an idea. Here, it gets cleared at the highest levels,” he said.

Advertisement

Accusing the BJP government of neglecting real issues, he said: “Their so-called road repairs are nothing but sham. They patch tiny potholes, but ignore the major ones. For the next five years, they’ll do nothing except blame Arvind Kejriwal for everything.”

Reiterating that the AAP “always respected the people’s mandate” when it governed Delhi, Bharadwaj said: “We never blamed the previous Sheila Dikshit government. We delivered. This BJP government has no intention to work—just excuses.”

The AAP leader also hit out at the silence of IAS and IPS associations over alleged assaults on bureaucrats by BJP leaders. Referring to a recent incident in Odisha, Bharadwaj questioned, “Where is the outrage now? When Anshu Prakash was allegedly slapped in Delhi, it was made into a national spectacle. When BJP councillors in Bhubaneswar beat up an IAS officer, there is not a word.”

He alleged that the ruling party manipulates bureaucratic bodies to suit its agenda. “Does the IAS Association now work like a political wing for the BJP? When Manoj Tiwari grabbed the collar of an IPS officer, there was no outcry, no strike.”