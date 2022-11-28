BJP hits at AAP on 'appeasement politics' policy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Hailing the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) orders terming the Delhi Government’s decision to pay remuneration to imams from the taxpayer’s money as “violation of the Constitution”, the BJP today accused Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal of doing “appeasement politics”.

In a series of tweets, BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya said, “CIC @UdayMahurkar has passed a historic order on an RTI appeal against salary to imams by Delhi Government, which strikes at the root of Muslim appeasement politics. Claiming that Kejriwal has been under fire for “discriminatory” politics, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “It’s clear from CIC’s order, the nature of AAP is to do vote bank politics.”

In a ruling dated November 25, 2022, Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar had observed that the 1993 Supreme Court order allowing remuneration to imams in mosques from taxpayers’ money as “violation of the Constitution” and a “wrong precedent”.