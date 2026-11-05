BJP holds padyatra in Delhi, targets Cong over SIR

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday held a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra from Karkardooma Mor to Nirman Vihar along Vikas Marg, with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and party in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe targeting the Congress over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its criticism of the Election Commission.

The BJP claimed that over 20,000 party workers participated in the march, with its leading contingent reaching Nirman Vihar while the tail was still at Karkardooma Mor. The march was organised by the party's Shahdara, Mayur Vihar, North East and Naveen Shahdara district units.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Meghwal alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties were attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy by putting pressure on constitutional institutions. He said the allegations levelled against the Election Commission were not backed by concrete evidence and that the Opposition should raise its objections through democratic and constitutional procedures.

Advertisement

Referring to the Opposition’s earlier meeting with the President, Meghwal claimed that its leaders had failed to present evidence supporting their allegations against the poll panel. He also accused the Congress of undermining the dignity of constitutional institutions by questioning the judiciary.

Reacting to alleged remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late father at a party convention in Patna on October 25, Meghwal said political differences should not lead to personal attacks against someone's family or deceased relatives.

Advertisement

Malhotra challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to raise issues in Parliament, saying the Modi government was ready to discuss every question raised by the Opposition.

He said the BJP was prepared to debate corruption during the Congress-led UPA government, 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the registration of FIRs. Malhotra claimed that 10 of the 12 FIRs he referred to had been registered during the Congress and UPA rule, while two were registered under the NDA government.

Accusing the Congress of opposing SIR for political reasons, Malhotra alleged that the party was concerned about losing its vote bank. He also questioned the Congress's repeated allegations of vote theft, pointing out that the EVM system was introduced during the UPA government's tenure.

The BJP leaders said the padyatra was part of a nationwide campaign against what they described as attempts by the Opposition to undermine democratic institutions. Similar marches were being organised in Hyderabad and other parts of the country, Sahasrabuddhe said.