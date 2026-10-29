The Delhi BJP on Wednesday held a “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” march through Chandni Chowk, led by party national president Nitin Nabin, with senior leaders accusing the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of disrupting public life and opposing efforts to clean up electoral rolls.

The march began at Red Fort Chowk and concluded at Town Hall Chowk. It was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, MPs, ministers, party office-bearers and thousands of workers. The BJP said business activities in Chandni Chowk continued normally during the procession.

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Addressing party workers, Nabin said democracy was secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as a leader who considered the country’s 1.4 billion people his family. He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of paying lip service to the Constitution while questioning the electoral process.

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Comparing electoral rolls to traders’ account books, Nabin said, “Similarly, the electoral roll is the account book of democracy.” He said duplicate entries and the names of deceased voters must be addressed, while every eligible citizen should be included in the rolls.

“I want to make it clear that the process of cleaning up electoral rolls is essential to strengthening democracy,” he said, accusing the Congress of wanting loopholes in the system to remain.

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CM Gupta targeted Gandhi over the Opposition’s “vote theft” allegations, challenging its leaders to produce evidence of votes being stolen. She said the public had repeatedly given its mandate to the government led by Modi and accused the Opposition of refusing to respect electoral outcomes.

Malhotra said Chandni Chowk’s association with the freedom struggle made it an appropriate venue for the march. Accusing the Congress and AAP of disrupting the Capital through protests, he said, “We shower flowers, not stones.”

He said the BJP’s message was that “Delhi wants development, not anarchy. Delhi wants democracy, not riots.”

No disruption during march: Traders, shoppers

Despite the BJP’s march through Chandni Chowk on Wednesday, shoppers and shopkeepers told The Tribune that business and shopping continued largely as usual. Heavy barricading, commonly seen around protests in the Capital, was not evident along the procession route.

Pratima Vishwakarma, a shopper who had travelled from Ayodhya, said she had visited Chandni Chowk on both Tuesday and Wednesday. “I came to Chandni Chowk to shop. I came yesterday and today as well,” she said, adding that she was happy with the work being done in the area. Asked about the march, she said there was a crowd but declined to comment further, citing a hurry to continue shopping.

Mohd Shareef, who owns a clothing shop in Chandni Chowk, said he had not noticed any disruption as the procession moved towards Town Hall. “I haven’t felt any disruption today. The shoppers kept coming like any such Wednesday,” he said.

Dinesh Mandal, owner of Shri Shyam Purse shop, said customers continued to visit throughout the day. “We did not feel any disruption. Instead, we are cooperating. Several clients came throughout the day as usual,” he said.

Shivam Singh, who had travelled from Ghaziabad for wedding shopping, said he and his family had spent several hours in the market. “We didn’t really notice any disruption. Instead, you can see the bags and see we got what we came for,” he said.