BJP honours 115 'Loktantra Senanis', attacks Cong over Emergency

Advertisement

The event, held at the NDMC Convention Centre, saw BJP leaders launch a sharp attack on the Congress, describing the 1975 Emergency as the "darkest chapter" in India's democratic history.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the observance of “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” serves as a reminder to future generations about the dangers of authoritarianism. "Every year when we burn the effigy of Ravana, it symbolises the victory of truth over falsehood and good over evil. Similarly, “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” is remembered so that future generations remain aware of this chapter in history and no leader ever dares to repeat such an act," she said.

Advertisement

Gupta alleged that the Congress had undermined democratic values during the Emergency and said those who now claim to be protectors of the Constitution must remember the imprisonment of Opposition leaders and suppression of civil liberties. She also recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's imprisonment, saying, "Despite being imprisoned, Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji's pen continued to work and became the voice of lakhs of democracy warriors."

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Congress of attempting to rewrite the history of the Emergency and urged the younger generation to learn about the period. She alleged that the suffering of women during the Emergency had been erased from historical accounts and said Congress leaders "spread misconceptions from Parliament to the streets and claim that they are the true protectors of the Constitution".

Advertisement

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said the Emergency was a lesson on the importance of an independent judiciary, free press and an aware citizenry. "The young generation that did not witness that period must understand what the mindset of Congress was at that time and how those who today talk about the Constitution had once strangled it," he said.

BJP Parliamentary Board member Satyanarayan Jatiya termed the Emergency "the darkest chapter in the history of Indian democracy", alleging that constitutional values and democratic institutions were crushed due to the "arrogance of power".

The programme was attended by MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi minister Ashish Sood and several senior BJP leaders.

Veteran democracy warriors, including OP Babbar, Nand Kishore Garg, Lal Bihari Tiwari, PK Chandela, Suresh Gupta and others, were honoured with shawls for their role during the Emergency.