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Home / Delhi / BJP leader calls on Sonia Gandhi to apologise to Sikhs over 1984 violence

BJP leader calls on Sonia Gandhi to apologise to Sikhs over 1984 violence

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:12 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. File photo
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday questioned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s account of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi being distressed after seeing pictures of the Golden Temple and Akal Takht Sahib following Operation Blue Star in 1984, saying the operation had been carried out on her orders.

Reacting to Sonia Gandhi’s account in her book, Malhotra said Indira Gandhi would have been aware of the possible consequences of the military operation, having authorised it. He said there was no question of her being distressed over the damage caused to the Sikh holy shrine.

Malhotra said it was the Sikh community that had suffered, alleging that between October 31 and November 2, 1984, Sikh places of worship, homes and business establishments were selectively targeted under the patronage of the Congress. He said thousands of innocent Sikhs were massacred during the violence.

The BJP leader said Sonia Gandhi should have publicly apologised to the Sikh community and its future generations for the 1984 anti-Sikh violence instead of making such claims.

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