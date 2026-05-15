icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / BJP leader cycles to work amid PM’s austerity call

BJP leader cycles to work amid PM’s austerity call

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:48 AM May 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

In a symbolic gesture aimed at promoting fuel conservation and environmental awareness, BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday cycled from his residence at Meena Bagh to the BJP Central Office in Delhi.

Advertisement

The initiative was undertaken in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to adopt responsible fuel consumption and environmentally conscious lifestyles. Siddiqui left his residence at around 10:30 am and travelled to the party headquarters on a bicycle along with his security personnel, aides and associates.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said fuel conservation was not merely an economic issue but also a crucial step towards strengthening the country’s energy security and protecting the environment. He appealed to citizens to use bicycles, walk or opt for public transport whenever possible in their daily lives.

Advertisement

He further said BJP Minority Morcha workers across the country had decided to organise bicycle rides and use cycles for routine work as part of a nationwide awareness campaign inspired by the Prime Minister’s message.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts