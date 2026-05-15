BJP leader cycles to work amid PM’s austerity call

In a symbolic gesture aimed at promoting fuel conservation and environmental awareness, BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday cycled from his residence at Meena Bagh to the BJP Central Office in Delhi.

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The initiative was undertaken in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to adopt responsible fuel consumption and environmentally conscious lifestyles. Siddiqui left his residence at around 10:30 am and travelled to the party headquarters on a bicycle along with his security personnel, aides and associates.

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Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said fuel conservation was not merely an economic issue but also a crucial step towards strengthening the country’s energy security and protecting the environment. He appealed to citizens to use bicycles, walk or opt for public transport whenever possible in their daily lives.

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He further said BJP Minority Morcha workers across the country had decided to organise bicycle rides and use cycles for routine work as part of a nationwide awareness campaign inspired by the Prime Minister’s message.