BJP leader LK Advani, 98, admitted to Delhi hospital with chest infection

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister LK Advani was hospitalised on Friday night after developing a severe chest infection.

He was admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital, where he had also received treatment for age-related ailments last year.

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Advani, 98, is stable and is under the care of a team of doctors from the hospital's pulmonary department.

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The veteran member of BJP Margdarshak Mandal has faced several spells of illness since 2024. That year, he was admitted to both Apollo Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi.

A former three-term BJP president, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, in 2024.