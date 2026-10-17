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Home / Delhi / BJP leader LK Advani, 98, admitted to Delhi hospital with chest infection

BJP leader LK Advani, 98, admitted to Delhi hospital with chest infection

As per reports, the 98-year-old BJP leader is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Delhi

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:05 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Image credit/PTI File
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BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister LK Advani was hospitalised on Friday night after developing a severe chest infection.

He was admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital, where he had also received treatment for age-related ailments last year.

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Advani, 98, is stable and is under the care of a team of doctors from the hospital's pulmonary department.

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The veteran member of BJP Margdarshak Mandal has faced several spells of illness since 2024. That year, he was admitted to both Apollo Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi.

A former three-term BJP president, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, in 2024.

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