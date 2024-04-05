BJP leader opposes govt’s directive on redevelopment of Aurangzeb’s palace

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Senior BJP leader and International Executive President of the United Hindu Front Jay Bhagwan Goyal has openly contested the directives put forth by the Delhi Government regarding the redevelopment of Aurangzeb’s coronation palace situated in Shalimar Bagh.

During a meeting with the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, Goyal presented a memorandum urging an immediate halt to the ongoing redevelopment works. He voiced his opposition, stating, “The Delhi Government’s directive to protect Mughal palaces, particularly Aurangzeb’s, contradicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global efforts to promote ancient Indian culture.”

Goyal further emphasised the sentiments of the Hindu community, expressing their growing discontent and opposition towards the redevelopment plans. He labelled Aurangzeb as “cruel and tyrannical”, citing historical accounts of his anti-Hindu policies and forced conversions.

Highlighting a previous decision by the Indian Archaeological Department against implementing redevelopment and conservation works for the palace, Goyal remarked, “The Indian Archaeological Department had decided not to implement the redevelopment and conservation works of this palace years back.”

The United Hindu Front, committed to the promotion of Hinduism worldwide, cautioned the Delhi Government of vehement opposition. Goyal warned, “The responsibility for any deterioration in the situation will squarely rest on their shoulders.”

