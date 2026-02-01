BJP leaders highlight infra projects, welfare schemes

Marking the completion of one year in office, the Delhi BJP leadership on Tuesday continued its outreach programme in East Delhi, where party leaders highlighted infrastructure projects, welfare schemes and organisational mobilisation as key achievements of the government.

On the third day of the campaign, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, interacted with residents and party workers in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The leaders presented what they described as the government’s one-year “report card” and outlined upcoming development initiatives, particularly for Yamunapar.

Addressing the gathering, Harsh Malhotra detailed major road and connectivity projects being undertaken with Central Government support. “The Central Government is laying a strong road infrastructure network across Delhi through projects such as Ashram, Badarpur Corridor, Kalindi Kunj Signal-Free Elevated Corridor, DND, Faridabad, Sohna Connectivity Corridor, Punjabi Bagh, Tikri Border Corridor and Mehrauli, Gurugram Corridor,” he said.

He said the issuance of Ayushman cards in Delhi had provided relief to senior citizens and noted that 29 Jan Aushadhi Kendras and 11 Atal Canteens had been opened in East Delhi. Malhotra also said the Yamunapar Development Board, which he claimed had remained inactive under the previous government, has now approved development schemes worth Rs 728 crore. Work on the modernisation of the Ashram-Badarpur Corridor (Mathura Road) has begun, while detailed project reports are being prepared for the Kalindi Kunj signal-free elevated corridor.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva focused on the party’s organisational role. “Taking the work done by the Delhi Government to every household is the primary responsibility of our organisation,” he said, urging MLAs, councillors, booth presidents and “Panna Pramukhs” to actively engage with citizens and communicate the government’s work at the grassroots level.

Chief Minister Rekha said the government had placed its performance before the public and encouraged residents to register complaints, if any work remained pending.

Highlighting the pace of governance, she said, “In 365 days, our government has laid the foundation of development on which a grand structure will be built over the next four years.”

Gupta also credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding the administration’s direction, asserting that more had been achieved in one year than in the previous 11 years. She noted that 54 Arogya Mandirs have been opened in the East Delhi constituency and said MLAs are working to improve roads and drainage in Yamunapar.

The outreach programme is set to continue in other Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming days.