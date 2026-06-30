DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / BJP leaders pay tributes to senior party worker Naresh Chaudhary

BJP leaders pay tributes to senior party worker Naresh Chaudhary

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Naresh Chaudhary Chahal. ANI
Advertisement

Thousands of people gathered at Talkatora Stadium on Monday to attend a condolence meeting for senior BJP worker Naresh Chaudhary, who died unexpectedly on June 19. The meeting was attended by senior BJP leaders, RSS functionaries, Union ministers, MPs, Delhi ministers, legislators and representatives of various political parties.

Advertisement

Those present included BJP National Organisation General Secretary B L Santosh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj and Swati Maliwal, along with Congress leader Jai Prakash Aggarwal and AAP leader Anil Jha.

Advertisement

Leaders and attendees offered condolences to Chaudhary’s family, including his wife Manju Chahal, younger brother and NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and son Rohit Chahal, BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary.

Advertisement

Spiritual speaker Ajay Bhai paid a musical tribute, while representatives of Delhi’s 360 Village Panchayat, led by Surender Solanki, honoured the family by presenting a traditional turban. Senior BJP leaders paid floral tributes during the programme, while condolence messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders and Union ministers were read out.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts