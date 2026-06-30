BJP leaders pay tributes to senior party worker Naresh Chaudhary

Thousands of people gathered at Talkatora Stadium on Monday to attend a condolence meeting for senior BJP worker Naresh Chaudhary, who died unexpectedly on June 19. The meeting was attended by senior BJP leaders, RSS functionaries, Union ministers, MPs, Delhi ministers, legislators and representatives of various political parties.

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Those present included BJP National Organisation General Secretary B L Santosh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj and Swati Maliwal, along with Congress leader Jai Prakash Aggarwal and AAP leader Anil Jha.

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Leaders and attendees offered condolences to Chaudhary’s family, including his wife Manju Chahal, younger brother and NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and son Rohit Chahal, BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary.

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Spiritual speaker Ajay Bhai paid a musical tribute, while representatives of Delhi’s 360 Village Panchayat, led by Surender Solanki, honoured the family by presenting a traditional turban. Senior BJP leaders paid floral tributes during the programme, while condolence messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders and Union ministers were read out.