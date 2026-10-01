Delhi BJP leaders pay tributes to Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and senior party leaders on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Delhi BJP president and veteran leader Prof Vijay Kumar Malhotra on his first death anniversary at the Delhi BJP office.

Speaking at the condolence programme, Harsh Malhotra recalled Vijay Kumar Malhotra as a veteran member of the BJP, former Delhi BJP president and senior public representative who remained active in politics since the days of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

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He said Malhotra had played an important role in strengthening the party’s grassroots connect in Delhi and was known for his organisational abilities, simplicity and discipline. Malhotra also made significant contributions to sports. He served as president of the All India Council of Sports and the Archery Association of India, and worked towards promoting sports among the country’s youth, Harsh Malhotra said.

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Senior BJP leaders, including Darshana Jardosh, Jagdish Mukhi, Ved Vyas Mahajan, Subhash Arya, Adesh Gupta, Subhash Sachdeva, Vijay Jolly and B K Oberoi, were among those who paid tributes to the late leader.