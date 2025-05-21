BJP leaders question AAP’s new student wing, term it ‘old wine in new bottle’

Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of attempting to mislead Delhi’s youth through the launch of a student wing after his party’s defeat in the Assembly polls. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Kejriwal should apologise to the public for his “scams and betrayal” instead of trying to repackage himself politically through student politics.

Accusing Kejriwal of trying to mislead the youth through the formation of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), Bidhuri said people of Delhi had already “completely rejected” both him and his party.

Reacting to the launch of ASAP by Kejriwal, Bidhuri alleged that it was a desperate attempt to regain lost ground by targeting young voters. “He is trying to rebrand himself through a student organisation, but Delhi’s youth have already seen through his reality. They rejected his student wing earlier — even when the AAP had 67 seats in the Assembly — and they’ll do it again,” he said.

Bidhuri further said instead of “repackaging” his politics, Kejriwal should offer a public apology for “a series of scams and betrayals” during his tenure. He listed the alleged Sheeshmahal misuse, liquor policy controversy, classroom construction irregularities, hospital and water board scams, bus procurement issues and even a “spying scam”.

“He is burdened by one scam after another and will soon have to face legal consequences for them. Rather than attempting a comeback in Delhi politics, he should seek forgiveness from the public and allow the law to take its course,” Bidhuri added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sachdeva also took a dig at Kejriwal, saying his claims of improving higher education were “as hollow as his other promises”.

“Even after 10 years of rule, 90 per cent of Delhi government schools don’t offer science and nearly three-fourths don’t offer commerce. That exposes the real state of education under Kejriwal,” said Sachdeva. He also alleged that students in Classes IX and XI were deliberately failed to inflate the success rate of board exam results.

Calling the relaunch of a student union “absurd”, he remarked that it was like “serving old wine in a new bottle”. “The Kejriwal government is better known as the liquor government rather than an education-focused one. It’s laughable for a party that couldn’t win a single DUSU seat in 10 years to now claim it wants to lead students.”