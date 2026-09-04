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Home / Delhi / BJP leader’s son shoots self dead in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

BJP leader’s son shoots self dead in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

No suicide note found, cops question kin, close associates

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The 30-year-old son of BJP leader and former Central Board of Film Certification member Shakeel Saifi allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 2:24 am at the Nihal Vihar police station. The caller said his son, Faiz, had shot himself and had been rushed to Balaji Hospital. Faiz was working as a managing director at Saifi Hospital in Nihal Vihar and was involved in its operations. He was married and had two children.

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Faiz’s father, Shakeel, is a BJP leader and also runs an NGO, World Peace Harmony. He has previously served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification and has also been associated with Bollywood as a producer.

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The police are questioning family members and close associates and are examining evidence collected from the scene as part of the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding Faiz’s death have not yet been established. Police are examining multiple aspects to determine the possible reasons behind the incident. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

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