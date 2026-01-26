BJP leaders tune in to PM’s Mann ki Baat

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday participated in the 130th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at Arya Samaj Mandir in Ramesh Nagar, along with Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

The broadcast was organised across 6,487 booth locations in the national capital, according to Delhi BJP Mann Ki Baat Convenor Rajan Tiwari. Several senior BJP leaders attended listening programmes at different venues across Delhi.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra listened to the programme at Vivekanand School in Vivek Vihar along with MLA OP Sharma, Dr Anil Goyal, District President Deepak Gaba and senior teachers of the school. BJP State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal attended the programme with residents of jhuggis in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency.