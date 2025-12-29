BJP leaders tune in to PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday joined party workers and citizens across the Capital to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 129th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”, with the programme being heard collectively at thousands of locations across Delhi.

BJP national executive president Nitin Nabin, along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj, listened to the programme at Rajendra Nagar. Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers, reflecting widespread public engagement with the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address.

Rajan Tiwari, state convener of “Mann Ki Baat”, party workers across 7,622 polling booth areas across the city listened to the Prime Minister’s address along with citizens.

Addressing the media, Virendra Sachdeva said the last episode of “Mann Ki Baat” in 2025 focused on the nation’s progress in sports, science, innovation and space. The Prime Minister also spoke about Operation Sindoor and the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

The programme saw the presence of several senior leaders, including district president Virendra Babbar, MLAs Umang Bajaj and Harish Khurana, BJP national co-media convener Sanjay Mayukh, national spokesperson RP Singh, senior leader Moolchand Chawla, councillor Aarti Chawla and state convener Rajan Tiwari, among others.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, listened to the programme at Mansarovar Park, Shahdara. MP Manoj Tiwari joined university staff and students at Delhi University, while MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat participated in a listening session with party workers in Dwarka.