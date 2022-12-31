BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

AAP leader and MLA Atishi during a press conference today said the BJP had promised ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’ but now the Delhi Developing Authority (DDA) had put up a notice to shift people living in Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Lal Nehru Camp to Narela.

Claiming the BJP had made an empty promise to people in slum areas of the city, Atishi said, “PM Modi has turned on the promise to provide flats near the localities of slum-dwellers. Before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, BJP had sought votes from people living in JJ Camp and slum areas on the promise of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’. But, now, the DDA has put up a notice that residents of this slum cluster will be shifted to Narela.”

Atishi added that the Prime Minister — just a day before the Model Code of Conduct — had held an event, in which he met some residents of the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji area, and gave them the registration papers of their new houses. “But residents of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Lal Nehru Camp, which are just opposite Bhoomiheen Camp, are being sent to Narela.”

She said, “The DDA notice has exposed the party leaders. This notice also shows that the BJP can’t be trusted with its poll promises.”