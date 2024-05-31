BJP Mahila Morcha activists protest outside Atishi’s home

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

Wielding placards and earthen pots while decrying the escalating water crisis in the Capital, activists of the Delhi BJP’s Mahila Morcha converged outside the residence of Water Minister Atishi on Thursday, holding a flash protest. Bearing messages such as “Puche Delhi ek sawal, pani kab doge Kejriwal” and “Har ghar baccha bimar hai, saaf pani ki darkar hai”, the protesters vehemently voiced their frustration with the Kejriwal government’s handling of the crisis.

Delhi BJP’s Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, lamented the dire consequences faced by women in Delhi amidst scorching temperatures, emphasising the government’s responsibility to ensure adequate water provisions during such extreme conditions.

Criticising Atishi’s alleged focus on political endeavours over addressing the crisis, Mishra underscored the disconnect between promises of free clean water and the stark reality of insufficient and untimely water supply. Mishra said, “Today, women in Delhi are forced to leave their homes even in 52°C temperature due to the water crisis, so the Delhi Government should think about what arrangements they have made regarding water in this heat.”

Accusations flew as Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor lambasted the Kejriwal administration for purportedly concealing the true extent of the crisis for political expediency. Kapoor pointed fingers at mismanagement and corruption within the Delhi Government, alleging that despite water being supplied by Haryana, much of it is squandered due to negligence or malfeasance on the part of local authorities.

In response to Atishi’s attribution of blame to Haryana, Kapoor dismissed the claims, asserting that the neighbouring state exceeds its obligations in water provision to Delhi.

Delhi BJP to organise stir today

Accusing the AAP government of fostering an artificial water crisis, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party would hold a major demonstration outside the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. Highlighting discrepancies in water supply figures, Sachdeva asserted, “Instead of providing 719 cusecs of water, Haryana is supplying Delhi 1,049 cusecs of water daily.” He further lambasted the Delhi Government’s purported failure to curb water wastage, lamenting, “The Delhi government has failed to prevent the wastage of water in Delhi.” He criticised the imposition of nominal fines as insufficient deterrents against rampant theft and misuse of water resources. TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP