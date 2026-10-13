BJP Mahila Morcha members march to Cong HQ in Delhi

BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Monday marched towards the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, demanding the expulsion of Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment involving 11 female students.

The protest turned tense after a group of demonstrators breached police barricades and reached the Congress office gate, prompting a confrontation with Congress workers.

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The Delhi Police detained hundreds of protesters, including senior BJP leaders, and took them to the IP Estate police station. They were released about an hour later after being warned, according to the BJP.

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The protest was organised under the leadership of BJP Mahila Morcha national president and MP Roop Kumari Choudhary, with Delhi BJP general secretary Yogita Singh coordinating the event. Several MPs, MLAs and women representatives from different states participated.

Those detained included BJP national vice-president D Purandeswari Devi, MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, Yogita Singh, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Archana Gupta and Aarti Mehra.

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The protesters alleged that Congress workers pushed women and hurled abusive remarks during the confrontation near the party headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Choudhary accused the Congress leadership of remaining silent on the allegations and demanded that the MP be removed from the party.

“We want to make it clear that there can be no compromise on the dignity, safety and justice of the daughters of our country,” she said, urging Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to speak out on the matter.

Purandeswari said leaders who frequently spoke about women's rights and empowerment must demonstrate their commitment by supporting the affected students. She called for an impartial investigation, action in accordance with the law and measures to ensure women's safety in educational institutions.

Bansuri Swaraj questioned the Congress leadership's silence, referring to its slogan, “Smash the Patriarchy”.

“Respect for and the safety of women cannot be established merely through speeches from public platforms; they must be demonstrated by ensuring accountability in serious cases such as this,” she said.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat said an inquiry committee had found the professor guilty and that he had been removed from the university. She demanded that the Congress expel him from the party, arguing that allegations against a teacher raised serious concerns about student safety.

The BJP leaders maintained that their protest was aimed at securing accountability and protecting women's dignity.

BJP to file plaint against Cong leader

The Delhi BJP on Monday accused Congress chief media coordinator Sanjeev Singh of manhandling women protesters and using abusive language during a confrontation outside the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that Singh and his associates confronted eight to 10 women who had breached police barricades and reached the main gate while raising slogans against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Kapoor said the party would examine the matter legally and file a police complaint against Singh.

Akoijam's journey: From JNU to Parliament

Akoijam taught at JNU’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences. His academic interests and public interventions have focused on society, identity and ethnic conflict.

He became a prominent voice in discussions on the violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested on a Congress ticket and won the Inner Manipur constituency, entering Parliament as a first-term MP.

While the JNU has terminated his teaching service, the decision does not automatically affect his parliamentary membership. The criminal allegations remain subject to the legal process, and Akoijam disputes the findings and procedure followed in the university inquiry.