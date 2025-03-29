BJP Mahila Morcha to honour 18th century queen Velu Nachiyar

The BJP Mahila Morcha is set to stage a theatrical tribute to Velu Nachiyar, an 18th century queen from Tamil Nadu who is credited as the first woman ruler to fight against the British rule.

The event, scheduled for Saturday in the national capital, is part of the party’s efforts to celebrate regional icons and promote their legacy.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari are set to attend the event, along with several senior BJP women leaders.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, BJP Mahila Morcha vice-president Pooja Kapil Mishra said the organisation had been conducting various programmes to highlight the contributions of 75 courageous women, many of whom remained lesser-known.

Descendants of the queen will be present at the tribute, Mishra added.

At the event, the morcha will felicitate women leaders who have significantly contributed to party activities and social welfare initiatives.

With Tamil Nadu set to hold Assembly elections next year, the event is being viewed as part of the BJP’s outreach initiatives for the state.

The ruling DMK, a member of the INDIA bloc, has frequently accused the BJP of attempting to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP’s move to honour Nachiyar, a celebrated figure in Tamil history, is seen by many as a strategic attempt to counter the narrative.