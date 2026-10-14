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Home / Delhi / BJP Mahila Morcha workers seek police action against Cong workers

BJP Mahila Morcha workers seek police action against Cong workers

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) stage a protest out outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi), seeking action against Congress workers for allegedly pushing, manhandling and verbally abusing them during a protest outside the Congress headquarters on Monday.

Accompanied by BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the complainants met DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh and sought registration of a case against the alleged perpetrators. The complaint names Congress workers identified in a video of the incident and seeks action under Sections 74, 75, 79, 115(2), 131 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The workers, Rachna Vashishth, Rashmi Vajpayee, Roshni Shrestha, Nivedita Tiwari and Anayata Bhati, were part of a BJP Mahila Morcha protest against allegations of sexual harassment of female students by JNU professor and Congress MP from Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.

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The protesters had assembled near Andhra School on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg before marching towards the Congress headquarters. The Delhi Police stopped the march around 100 metres from the office, but around eight to 10 women reached the main gate, where Congress workers allegedly pushed and manhandled them and used abusive language.

After submitting the complaint, Sehrawat alleged that the behaviour of Congress workers reflected the conduct of their leadership. She also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing a pregnant journalist on Monday and behaving inappropriately with women police personnel two days earlier.

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Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused the Congress leadership of double standards on women’s safety.

“Why does the Congress, which delivers speeches on women’s dignity, maintain silence when it comes to taking action against its own leaders and functionaries?” she asked, alleging that Congress functionary Sanjeev Singh had manhandled BJP women protesters outside the party headquarters on Monday.

She also criticised the Congress leadership’s alleged silence over complaints filed by 11 JNU students against MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.

Separately, a delegation of BJP women MPs met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, seeking action against Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations levelled by JNU students.

The delegation sought his suspension from the Lok Sabha and protection for the complainants. BJP Mahila Morcha president Roop Kumari Choudhary alleged that the women were apprehensive about their safety. Choudhary said the President had assured the delegation that the matter would be examined and appropriate action considered.

BJP stages protest outside Congress headquarters, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology

Delhi BJP workers on Tuesday staged another protest outside the Congress headquarters over the alleged misbehaviour of Congress workers towards BJP Mahila Morcha activists during Monday’s demonstration.

Led by Delhi BJP general secretary Mohan Lal Gihara, the protesters raised slogans demanding an end to attacks on women and a public apology from Rahul Gandhi. The police stopped their march with barricades and detained the protesters.

Gihara alleged that the incident involving Mahila Morcha workers was not an isolated one. He reiterated the BJP’s demand for a public apology from Gandhi and the expulsion of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of harassment of female students at JNU.

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