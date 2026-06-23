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Home / Delhi / BJP making baseless allegations instead of ensuring 24x7 power supply: Atishi

BJP making baseless allegations instead of ensuring 24x7 power supply: Atishi

Slugfest over Rs 38K crore regulatory assets

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Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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AAP leader and LoP Atishi.
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Refuting allegations made by Power Minister Ashish Sood regarding the CAG audit and power discoms, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi termed the charges baseless and alleged that the BJP government, instead of ensuring round-the-clock electricity supply, is busy targeting the AAP.

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“Power cuts have become common and electricity tariffs have risen under the BJP’s watch. Instead of answering for its failures, the BJP is making baseless allegations against the AAP. The BJP’s claim is completely illogical,” Atishi said.

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She claimed that the AAP government had ordered an audit of discoms over the pension surcharge issue in October 2024. The government had directed the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to conduct a special audit through CAG-approved auditors to ensure transparency and safeguard the interests of more than 20,000 Delhi Vidyut Board pensioners.

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“If there was any nexus between the AAP and the power companies, why would our government order an audit of those very companies?” she asked. The former chief minister said that despite being in power for more than a year, the BJP government continues to blame the previous AAP government for every failure.

“Whether it is the tragic fire incidents in Malviya Nagar and Saket, the worsening water shortage, rising power cuts, or increasing electricity bills, the BJP has no answers. The Malviya Nagar tragedy, which claimed more than 21 lives, including several foreign nationals, drew international attention to the state of affairs in the national capital. Instead of fixing these problems, the BJP is busy finding excuses,” she said.

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