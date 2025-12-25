The Delhi wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday organised a ‘Deepotsav’ at its state headquarters and all 14 district offices to mark the conclusion of the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At the Delhi BJP headquarters on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg, party president Virendra Sachdeva, government ministers Pravesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa lit lamps and offered flowers before a garlanded portrait of the late leader. MPs, MLAs, councillors and party office-bearers paid tribute to the leader at similar programmes across the capital.

On the eve of Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary, the party president lit 101 lamps. “Atal ji always had a smile on his face and was popular not only among Jana Sangh or BJP workers, but among workers of every political party. Wherever he went to deliver a speech, people from other parties and ideologies would also come to listen to him,” said Sachdeva.

Applauding Vajpayee’s inclusive politics, Sachdeva said that Vajpayee’s repeated victories from the Muslim-majority Lucknow constituency, between 1991 and 2004, speak to his universal acceptance as a leader.

Recalling Vajpayee’s political journey, he said the former PM began his career with the Jana Sangh in 1951 and went on to become a founding member of the BJP. He also spoke about Vajpayee’s role during key moments in Indian history, including him lending support to the government during the 1971 war, and his imprisonment during the 1975 Emergency.

“Respected Atal ji was neither shaken by defeat nor arrogant in victory. Following the ideals of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, he considered politics and power as a means for the upliftment of the last person in society,” said minister Verma, adding that the leader continues to inspire people across generations.

Sirsa credited Vajpayee for giving India its first stable non-Congress coalition government and said initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana ensured that development reached farmers and rural areas.