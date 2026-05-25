BJP Minority Morcha appeals for peaceful Bakrid in Delhi

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), the BJP Minority Morcha has appealed to the Muslim community to celebrate the festival peacefully while maintaining social harmony and following the law. BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui urged people to avoid the sacrifice of banned animals and stressed the importance of respecting religious sentiments.

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Siddiqui said Bakrid is a festival symbolising sacrifice and devotion and should be observed with mutual respect and brotherhood. He specifically appealed to Muslims not to sacrifice cows, stating that cows are revered by a large section of the country and hold deep religious significance for Hindus.

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“Maintain peace and harmony during Bakrid, and do not sacrifice banned animals,” he said. Speaking on Islamic teachings related to Qurbani, Siddiqui said sacrifice is not compulsory for every Muslim and should not become a burden on economically weaker sections. “In Islamic law, Qurbani is not Farz but Wajib,” he stated.

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He alleged that some people misrepresent religious teachings by portraying Qurbani as must for all, creating pressure on poor families. According to him, those who are financially weak, burdened with debt, or unable to meet basic needs are not obligated to perform Qurbani.