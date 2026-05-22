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Home / Delhi / BJP Minority wing to launch outreach drive from June 5

BJP Minority wing to launch outreach drive from June 5

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:40 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters file
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The BJP Minority Morcha will organise nationwide programmes from June 5 to 21 to mark World Environment Day, 12 years of the Narendra Modi government and International Yoga Day, party leaders announced during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

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The meeting was chaired by Jamal Siddiqui, while BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam attended as the chief guest. National and state office-bearers of the Minority Morcha also took part in discussions on the campaign.

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Siddiqui said national, state and district-level committees had been formed to coordinate the programmes, with efforts to ensure women’s representation in every committee.

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As part of the World Environment Day campaign, the Morcha will organise plantation drives at mosques, madrasas, schools, parks, graveyards and public places. The programmes will also include awareness rallies on fuel conservation, pollution control and the use of public transport, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s environmental vision.

The party also announced cleanliness and anti-plastic campaigns in minority-dominated areas, along with water conservation drives, social media outreach and distribution of saplings under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

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To mark 12 years of the Modi government, the Minority Morcha will hold beneficiary outreach campaigns highlighting schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Mudra loans, Skill India and scholarship programmes. Meetings with ulemas, teachers, traders and social workers will also be organised in minority communities to discuss welfare and development initiatives.

The campaign will conclude on June 21 with International Yoga Day programmes, including mass yoga sessions, tree plantation drives and awareness campaigns highlighting yoga’s global recognition at the United Nations under the Modi government.

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