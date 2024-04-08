BJP MLAs demanding discussion on ‘irregularities’ in Delhi Jal Board marshalled out of Assembly

New Delhi, April 8
BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday as they pressed for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
The proceedings of the House began with members raising issues of their constituencies.
The BJP legislators started demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the DJB. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected the request and asked the opposition members to sit down.
As the BJP MLAs continued to press their demand, Goel asked marshals to take them out.
Later, the BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the assembly premises.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order
The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...
Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak
PA's statement has been recorded under the provisions of the...
94 dead in Mozambique after unlicensed ferry boat capsizes, official says
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress
Singh has conveyed it to the JJP leadership, though he is ye...